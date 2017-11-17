New Jersey woman stuck in septic tank rescued after 3 hours

Firefighters rescued a woman who got stuck in a septic tank for three hours. (Atlantic City Fire Department)

A New Jersey who fell into a septic tank was stuck 11-feet under ground for three hours before firefighters managed to free her.

The 57-year-old woman, who was not identified, fell into the sewage tank in Mullica Township, N.J. and screamed for help for 30 minutes until her son found her, FOX29 reported.

The Atlantic City Fire Department and Mullica Township Police were called to the scene where it took nearly three hours to rescue the woman.

She was hospitalized at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center after injuring her back in the fall.