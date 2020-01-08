New Jersey woman angry about long lines at motor-vehicle office goes into rage, police say

A New Jersey woman upset about the long lines at a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) office on Tuesday assaulted two employees, broke computer equipment and kicked police officers, authorities said.

Shawna Joseph, 28, of Jersey City, became irate over the length of the line of customers and was told to leave the agency’s Bayonne location around 2 p.m. She returned two hours later and physically assaulted an office manager who confronted her, Bayonne Police Lt. Eric Amato told NJ.com.

She then began breaking computer equipment, causing $23,000 in damage, MVC officials told police. As the manager and a security guard struggled to remove her from the building, Joseph allegedly punched them several times.

When police arrived, she kicked the officer while they attempted to handcuff her, authorities said.

Officers later found a PCP-laced marijuana cigarette on her. She is charged with criminal mischief, drug possession, aggravated assault and hindering apprehension.

Authorities said Joseph also provided officers with a false name, according to NJ.com.

The office manager was treated at a hospital for an undisclosed injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.