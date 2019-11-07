New Jersey woman, 76, pleads with Halloween burglar to return husband's ashes

A New Jersey woman whose home was burglarized last month is pleading with the thief to return a small green box that contained the ashes of her late husband.

Liz Liposky, 76, had been away from her South Amboy home since Oct. 24. She returned on Halloween to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters in the neighborhood only to find that her door had been kicked in and her home burglarized, family members told NBC New York.

Alon with several items of jewelry, including a commemorative wedding band, Liposky discovered that the thief had taken a small green box containing the ashes of her husband Michael Liposky, who passed away in 2011 from cancer, the victim’s niece Jamie Stratton told WABC this week.

“By this point, they have to have known that it’s not jewelry,” she said. “It’s the remains of someone, whether it be a pet or your loved one. Just bring him back.

“It’s killing her deep inside.”

Stratton said that the ashes were held in a small box put inside a larger box placed near a funeral card.

“If they know by now that it’s somebody ashes, how do you hold onto them?”

Liz and Michael were married for nearly 50 years before he died. Stratton told News 12 New Jersey that her aunt and uncle, who served in the Navy, lived in the two-family home for years.