New Jersey woman, 42, robs, murders mom, grandmom and goes on spree in New York City, reports say

A New Jersey woman reportedly bludgeoned her mom and grandmom to death with a nightstick, leaving the lifeless bodies inside a blood-spattered, high-rise apartment while she used the women’s cash and credit cards to live it up in Atlantic City and New York City.

Heather Barbera, 42, reportedly confessed to the July 7 murders of her mother, 67-year-old Michelle Gordon, and grandmother, 81-year-old Elaine Rosen, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“It was horrible,” Barbera’s uncle, Richard Rosen, told the Inquirer. “They were both on the floor. There was blood all over. I was hoping they were alive, even though they were dead.”

Authorities closed in on Barbera just days after the slayings, using the stolen credit cards to track her to midtown Manhattan, where they eventually spotted her at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, police sources told The New York Post.

Currently jailed at Rikers Island, Barbera is set to be extradited to New Jersey to be tried on murder and robbery charges, the Inquirer reported.