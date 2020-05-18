New Jersey state troopers help deliver baby on the side of the highway

This was one special pit stop in New Jersey.

Two of its state troopers are being commended after helping a Tennessee woman deliver a baby girl on the side of the New Jersey Turnpike over the weekend.

“We hear about those tragic deaths, which they are every day, but I was just glad to report something good,” Col. Patrick Callahan, the state police superintendent, said at the state’s daily coronavirus briefing Saturday.

Callahan said the Memphis woman was driving cross country with her husband when she went into labor.

OFF-DUTY CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICER RESCUES HIKER TRAPPED IN WHIRLPOOL

The vehicle she was traveling in then pulled over on the turnpike at Interchange 8A and called for help. Troopers Robert Murray and Pierre Noel from the Cranbury station responded and helped deliver the baby girl with the help of Monroe Township emergency medical personnel, Callahan said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The newborn is the mother’s fifth child, Callahan added.

“Talk about welcome to New Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “That is a great story. God bless them all.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.