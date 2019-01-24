New Jersey school basketball game devolves into brawl caught on camera

The action at a boys’ basketball game at a middle school in New Jersey quickly shifted off the court Saturday when a brawl broke out in the stands.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. during the Salem County Rural Basketball League game at Pennsville Middle School, located about 35 miles south of Philadelphia.

In surveillance video released by police, a woman is seen getting up from her seat and confronting a group of people from the opposing team. Moments later, fists begin to fly and a player can be seen running off the court into the stands.

“I don’t know if he was up there to defend his mom or what, but he’s involved in this also,” Pennsville Police Chief Allen Cummings told FOX29.

At one point, a woman hands a baby to a player on the court before running to join in the brawl, punching another woman from behind.

“Right there, drops the child off on the bench and she runs across the court and assaults a woman from behind,” Cummings said.

Referees and bystanders in the gym eventually broke up the fight and the four women involved in the brawl are now facing charges.

Asis Martin, 22, of Salem, was charged with three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct, while Kamya Kibler, 20, of Salem, and Ta’Kyah Dowe, 18, were each charged with one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct, NJ.com reported.

Wanda Rivera, 34, and Wanda Rios, 52, were each charged with disorderly conduct, and a 13-year-old male was also charged with disorderly conduct, the news outlet reported.

Mike Ausland, president of the Salem County Rural League, told FOX29 it was “sad” to see adults get out of hand during a game, and that any families or players involved in the fight will also face disciplinary action.

“Seeing it for the first time is pretty astonishing,” he said. It’s a lot to take in.”