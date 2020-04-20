New Jersey officials order drive-thru tulip farm shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Jersey state officials on Sunday ordered a 99-acre drive-thru tulip farm to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

Dalton Farms, located in Swedesboro, N.J., said it received the order Sunday evening from an assistant prosecutor from the state of New Jersey.

In a Facebook statement, the farm said it would refund tickets purchased for events through Wednesday.

“We’re heartbroken to get this news in the middle of the day and would like to thank all those who came out over the last few weeks,” the farm said.

Earlier this month, Holland Ridge Farm, another family-owned drive-thru tulip farm, was also shut down by New Jersey, NJ.com reported.

Located in Cream Ridge, the farm hosts two annual flower festivals that attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, according to its Facebook page.

Owner Casey Jansen told NJ.com his family made a $1 million investment last year to prepare for the Monmouth County Tulip Festival.

“We planted all these tulip bulbs in the months of October and November,” Jansen told the outlet. “That’s when we make the investment, and my investment is just about a million dollars.”

Jansen alleged that he received a letter from state officials threatening arrest by state police if a single car drove through the farm. At the time, the state Attorney General’s Office said the shut down was keeping in line with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s order banning “events of any size,” the Daily Journal reported.

The order did, however, allow for curbside pickups, the farm said.

Holland Ridge Farms and the state attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.