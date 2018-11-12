New Jersey mayor, councilman involved in 'incident' at casino, prosecutors say

A New Jersey Democratic mayor and councilman and three other people were involved in an “incident” Sunday morning at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, prosecutors said, and multiple news outlets have reported seeing surveillance video of the lawmakers involved in a brawl.

Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II were involved in the incident, but the Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office didn’t disclose additional information about the circumstances.

“The matter is currently being reviewed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. We have no further comment at this time,” Atlantic County First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill said in a statement.

Gilliam and Fauntleroy were reportedly involved in some kind of altercation, according to multiple news outlets which reviewed video of the incident. The two were seen fighting with other men outside the Haven nightclub located inside the Golden Nugget, the Press of Atlantic City reported. It was not clear who may have instigated the incident, or what the cause may have been for the alleged fracas.

Fauntleroy said in an interview with WPVI-TV he was just defending himself — but he didn’t go into detail as to why he needed to.

“There was no security involved. There were no cops involved. There was a brief argument and verbal disagreement with those who actually worked at Haven. That happened. We left and went home,” Fauntleroy told the station.

Gilliam and Fauntleroy didn’t immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Gilliam started serving his first term as mayor on Jan. 1, 2018. Fauntleroy, a councilman-at-large, also began his term Jan. 1 and is set to serve until Dec. 31, 2022.