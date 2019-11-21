New Jersey man arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother to death: prosecutors

A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Police made the discovery on Wednesday morning after they were called to a Salem, N.J. home.

Inside the home, Salem police said they found 71-year-old Catherine Wilson lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release sent to Fox News from prosecutors in Salem County. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deon Wilson, 27, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said an ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Wilson’s 27-year-old grandson, Deon Wilson.

He faces several charges, including murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, prosecutors announced.

A motive for the alleged stabbing was not immediately known.

Salem is about one hour from Philadelphia, Pa.