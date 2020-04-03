New Jersey governor says people should practice social distancing with 'other family members' at home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is suggesting that people should take social distancing to the next level by staying away from family members, even inside their own homes.

The recommendation from the governor differs from the general consensus that it is appropriate for healthy family members of the same household to interact with each other during the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you do not need to be out, then we need you to stay at home. Please, God, stay at home. And even when you are at home, keep your distance between yourself and other family members,” Murphy said during a press conference Thursday.

Murphy’s office has not yet responded to a request from Fox News for further comment.

The CDC defines social distancing as maintaining “a distance of at least 6 feet from others.”

It says on its website that “if you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have COVID-19″, you should stay away from others “as much as possible.”

“You should stay in a specific ‘sick room’ if possible, and away from other people in your home,” it adds. “Use a separate bathroom, if available.”

As of Friday morning, New Jersey had 25,590 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 537 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.