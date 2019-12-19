New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs law letting illegal immigrants get driver's licenses

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill on Thursday allowing illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, making the Garden State the 14th state in the country, along with the District of Columbia, to enact such a measure.

“Expanding access to driver’s licenses is critical for the safety of New Jerseyans and a step toward building a stronger and fairer New Jersey for all,” Murphy said.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bill after it was approved by the Democratic majorities in both the state Assembly and Senate, during their final legislative sessions of the year.

“The legislation advanced on the Assembly floor and by the Senate today is fair and responsible,” Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, a Democrat, told The Wall Street Journal. “It brings us one step closer to ensuring all motor vehicles and drivers are insured, thereby creating safer roadways for all New Jersey residents.”

The legislation allows illegal immigrants over age 16 to obtain driver’s licenses and learner’s permits. Applicants can use foreign documents such as passports or their old driver’s license from their home country to complete the process. A Social Security number is not required, according to The Associated Press.

The law reportedly establishes two types of licenses. One would conform to federal REAL ID requirements and would require proof of legal residency. The second license would only require six points of identification. The applicant would not have to provide proof of U.S. citizenship.

A similar measure known as “The Green Light Law” was signed by New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year and went into effect this week. It also allows illegal immigrants to obtain a license without having to provide a Social Security number or proof of American citizenship.

