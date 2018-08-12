New Jersey flash floods send cars floating down river, piling up against bridge

A torrent of heavy rain spawned flash floods across northern New Jersey on Saturday, sending cars from a dealership down a river and striking a highway overpass.

In video taken from an overpass on Route 46 in Little Falls, located about 20 miles west of New York City, several cars can be seen floating away down the Peckman River in Passaic County from the parking lot of a dealership.

The vehicles, which still have sticker prices available on the windshield, swiftly float down the swollen river as onlookers watched the scene unfold.

CAUTION: STRONG LANGUAGE IN THE VIDEO BELOW

The vehicles eventually knock into each other and pile up as drivers stranded on the highway react.

The National Weather Service’s New York office had issued a flood advisory at the time for the region.

“Showers & thunderstorms producing heavy rain will move across the area causing urban and small stream flooding,” the NWS said. “Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area.”

The NWS noted that 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car.

The area saw between 3 inches and 4 inches of rain by the time the storms moved out, according to the NWS.