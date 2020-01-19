New Jersey divers find remains of woman missing 6 years in submerged car

Commercial divers made a shocking discovery as they were clearing a New Jersey river of debris when they came across a car containing the remains of a woman who had been missing for six years.

Vanessa Smallwood left no trail when she walked out of a dry cleaner in Cherry Hill, N.J., on Jan. 27, 2014, and suddenly vanished.

The mystery was partially solved Thursday when the divers came upon her car 40 miles away at the bottom of the Salem River, according to reports.

New Jersey State Police recovered the remains, sending them to a coroner for an autopsy.

The New York Post reported that the examination convinced authorities Smallwood wasn’t the victim of foul play.

The morning Smallwood disappeared her cellphone pinged in the New Jersey town of Clayton, the Cherry Hill Courier-Post reported.

Jenuita Lobster told CBS 3 Philadelphia her cousin’s disappearance was always a mystery.

“Now that we know that, yes, Vanessa is indeed no longer on this side with us, we’re okay,” Lobster said. “Now comes the hard part, finding out the details.”