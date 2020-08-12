New Jersey city weighs $250 fine for refusing to wear a mask outdoor

A New Jersey city is weighing an ordinance that would fine people $250 for refusing to wear a mask outdoors in places where social distancing isn’t possible.

The measure working its way through the Hoboken City Council comes as officials there are concerned about mask usage in public spaces, according to CBS New York.

“A lot of visitors on Washington Street, a lot of visitors on the waterfront are just not complying,” Councilman Phil Cohen told the station, describing some of the popular areas in Hoboken, which is located across the river from New York City.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“I think once people start getting warnings, realizing there are financial consequences to not wearing a mask, that compliance will increase and that really is the goal here,” he added.

But not everyone on the council is convinced such an ordinance would work.

“Trying to enforce this mask rule is going to be very, very difficult. If someone’s wearing their mask this way, does that constitute a fine?” Michael Russo, another councilman, told CBS New York.

The station reports that the measure passed an initial vote and will face public comment next Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If it’s ultimately passed by the council, the city’s mayor would then have to sign it into law.

New Jersey, as of August 12, has reported 185,475 overall coronavirus cases and 14,037 deaths.