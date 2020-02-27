New Jersey Catholic Church under fire for denying First Communion to boy, 8, with autism

A young boy with autism was denied his First Communion at a New Jersey Catholic church, leaving his parents along with many online, upset.

Eight-year-old Anthony LaCugna, who is non-verbal, was denied the sacrament at Saint Aloysius Parish in Jackson Tuesday, according to his father’s Facebook post, because Saint Aloysius priest, the Rev. John Bambrick, said Anthony is “unable to determine right from wrong due to his disability.”

In his post, which went viral, Jimmy LaCugna called the church’s actions “disgraceful and disheartening” against his “innocent little boy.”

“This is very hard and upsetting to comprehend when we all are created by God and now our son is being shunned from the Catholic faith due to his inability to communicate,” the father wrote.

The New Jersey parish responded with a statement Wednesday stating that “new information has come to light” allowing it to bypass previous guidelines that led to the denial.

“Since Monday we have been researching how we could best assist the most profoundly disabled in a better way,” the church wrote.

But Anthony’s parents aren’t assured he will be able to participate in his First Communion after all.

“It doesn’t say Anthony can do his communion this year,” Jimmy Lacugna told WABC. “It doesn’t say they will work with us.”