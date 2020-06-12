New Jersey attic yields massive stash of signed, vintage baseball cards, may be worth millions

After James Micioni passed away in March at the age of 97, a collection of rare and valuable sports memorabilia was discovered among his possessions in the attic, including a hand-signed baseball card from former New York Yankee great Babe Ruth.

Micioni was from Boonton, N.J. and earned the nickname “Uncle Jimmy.” He had a collection of more than 1,000 vintage baseball cards and collectible items, which is expected to go for several million dollars at auction, NJ.com reported.

The signed Ruth card from 1933 is reportedly going to sell for more than $100,000 alone. Micioni had six of them — each one hand-signed by the Sultan of Swat. He also owned a signed Lou Gehrig card from the same year.

The collection was authenticated and graded by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), according to NJ.com. The parcels have been separated out and will be auctioned off in 2,000 separate lots.

The first round of auctions will take place on Sunday in Lancaster, Penn. It will also include a 1969 Topps Super Rookie Reggie Jackson card and a Pete Rose card from 1965.

Micioni used to write to photographers, as well as baseball players, and received original photos in return.

He lived near New York City for almost 100 years and witnessed some of the most storied moments in Yankee, Giant and Dodger history, NJ.com reported.

“No one in the family was as knowledgeable about the baseball card industry as Uncle Jimmy,” Peter Micioni, 59, told NJ.com.