New Jersey arts festival shooting leaves 20 injured, 1 suspect dead, officials say

Nearly two dozen people were injured after gunfire broke out early Sunday during an all-night art event in New Jersey’s capital city, leaving one suspect dead and authorities investigating if any others were involved.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said at a news conference a total of 20 people were injured in the shooting, 16 of which were treated for gunshot wounds at nearby hospitals, and a second suspect is in custody.

“It’s a massive crime scene,” Onofri said.

The gunfire happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. at the 24-hour Art All Night show in the Roebling Market section of the city, according to Onofri.

“It’s very chaotic out here,” Trenton police Lt. Darren Zappley told the Trentonian. “We have multiple people shot at this time.”

The event was billed as a showcase for more than 1,500 pieces of art.

