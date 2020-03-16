New Jersey 5-year-old among new coronavirus cases, officials say

There were 80 new positive cases of coronavirus since Sunday in New Jersey, bringing the state’s total to 178; the new positive cases ranged from 5 to 93 years old, according to a report.

Teaneck, Bergen County, has been a hotspot in the state for new cases, and officials have asked residents to self-quarantine.

Hoboken has instituted a citywide curfew that begins Monday and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It requires all residents to remain in their homes, barring emergencies.

People who are required to report to work are exempted, the statement released late Saturday said.

All of New Jersey’s public and private schools, along with colleges and universities, will close indefinitely starting Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said, while bars, restaurants and casinos will shutter at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Bars and restaurants can remain open for takeout or delivery only. The governor also said that gatherings of 50 or more people would be prohibited, in line with federal guidelines.

Murphy called on residents to take the threat from virus seriously — calling out people over the weekend who frequented bars and pubs.

“This is not a time for selfishness. This is a time to think of those around you,” he said. “There are some people out there who think this is fake news. This is not fake news. This is real.”

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

