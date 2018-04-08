New high-speed train in Florida kills 4th person since launching service

A man in Florida was hit and killed by a high speed train on Sunday — the fourth person to die since the train’s service began earlier this year, investigators said.

“At 12:47 p.m. a northbound Brightline train struck a pedestrian approximately 100 feet south of the Southeast 4th Street crossing. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the Delray Police Department tweeted, adding they’re seeking witnesses.

The private train line, which debuted earlier this year, “offers express service connecting you to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach,” according to the company’s website.

Sunday’s victim was the fourth person to be struck and killed by a a high speed train since service began. Three others were hit and survived.

Patrick Goddard, Brightline’s COO and president, said in a staement in January that the company is working with transportation officials to raise awareness about the train, which travels upwards of 70 mph.

“We implore the public to be patient and not circumvent the safety devices in place to keep you safe,” Goddard said. “Your life is worth more than waiting a few extra seconds for a train to pass.”