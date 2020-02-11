New Hampshire primary voting begins as Sanders and Buttigieg battle for top spot, Biden feels the heat

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Tuesday …

New Hampshire primary voting kicks off, with Sanders and Buttigieg locked in fierce battle

New Hampshire’s presidential primary kicked off at midnight – as voters in three tiny townships in the state’s North Country and White Mountains cast the first ballots in the first primary in the White House race.

Dixville Notch – which has held the midnight voting tradition for 60 years – as well as nearby Millsfield and Hart’s Location – grab the national spotlight every four years as they report the first results in New Hampshire.

On the final day before the primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., emphasized to supporters that “what happens here in New Hampshire is enormously important…the whole country is not only looking at New Hampshire – in fact, the whole world is looking at New Hampshire.”

After getting out of Iowa’s caucuses with essentially a tie with 2020 nomination rival Pete Buttigieg, expectations are high for Sanders in a state where he shares home-field advantage with fellow progressive standard-bearer Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Though Sanders and Buttigieg have high expectations in New Hampshire, the same may not be said for former Vice President Joe Biden, who is coming off a disappointing showing in the Iowa caucuses. As early as last Friday, he sounded like he was lowering expectations.

“I took a hit in Iowa and I’m probably going to take a hit here,” Biden said in a striking moment at the top of Friday night’s prime-time Democratic presidential nomination debate.

Asked the next day by Fox News if he was writing off the Granite State, the former vice president fired back, saying, “I’m not writing off New Hampshire. I’m going to campaign like hell here in New Hampshire, as I’m going to do in Nevada, in South Carolina and beyond. Look, this is just getting going here. This is a marathon.” Click here for more on our top story.

Other developments in the 2020 presidential race

– Trump hits ‘mumbling’ Pelosi in rally ahead of key NH primary

– Democracy 2020: Full coverage

Barr announces sweeping new sanctions, ‘significant escalation’ against left-wing sanctuary cities

Charging that so-called “sanctuary” cities that protect illegal immigrants are jeopardizing domestic security, Attorney General Bill Barr announced a slew of additional sanctions that he called a “significant escalation” against left-wing local and state governments that obstruct the “lawful functioning of our nation’s immigration system.”

Speaking at the National Sheriff’s Association 2020 Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington, D.C., Barr said the Justice Department would immediately file multiple lawsuits against sanctuary jurisdictions for unconstitutionally interfering with federal immigration enforcement, and implement unprecedented national reviews of left-wing sanctuary governments and prosecutors. Click here for more.

T. Mobile-Sprint’s $26 billion deal favored by judge expected to be approved by judge

T. Mobile’s $26 billion tie-up with Sprint is expected to win a blessing from a federal judge as early as Tuesday, Fox Business has confirmed.

Both stocks soared in extended trading on Monday, with Sprint rallying over 71 percent, after closing lower in the regular session after investors speculated the deal would face roadblocks from the state attorneys general suing to block the deal on the grounds it would lead to higher costs for consumers.

The judge has alerted parties of the ruling and will make it public, likely after the close of trading on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the developments. Click here for more.



China’s daily coronavirus death toll tops 100 for 1st time; total deaths top 1,000 | US total reaches 13

Federal judge indefinitely postpones sentencing of Michael Flynn.

Hundreds of officers turn out for arraignment of alleged Bronx cop shooter.

Trump to Trish Regan: China has coronavirus under control.

Fed chairman heads to Capitol Hill to face growth risk questions.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on the new CBA: From maternity leave to higher pay.

Democratic pollster: Why I don’t trust New Hampshire polling leading up to the primary.

Tucker Carlson says not even cool sunglasses can save Joe Biden from himself.

