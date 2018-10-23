New Hampshire police seek man who doused cruiser with maple syrup

New Hampshire cops recently found themselves in a sticky situation.

An unidentified man was seen in surveillance footage wasting a perfectly good bottle of maple syrup by pouring it all over a police cruiser.

The Rindge Police Department released video showing a man wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and a dark baseball hat dousing the sweet treat over a parked police cruiser.

Police believe the suspect may be connected to a string of other reported vandalism in the neighborhood, WCAX reported.

Additional information about the suspect or incident was not readily available.

The police department asked anyone with information to call 603-355-2000.