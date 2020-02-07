New Hampshire officials promise to 'get it right' with voter tabulations ahead of state primary

Officials in New Hampshire attempted to quell voters’ fears ahead of the state primary on Tuesday, with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu promising to “get it right” with voter tabulations, as results from the Iowa caucuses remain incomplete three days later.

Sununu told reporters at a news conference Thursday that “given the news and uncertainty” in Iowa, officials are seeking to assure voters that the state has adequate systems in place to protect the “integrity” of the elections.

“New Hampshire is gonna get it right,” Sununu said. “When our citizens cast a ballot, they know their vote will be counted correctly with integrity and on time.”

Sununu, joined by other state officials, boasted New Hampshire’s 100-year history of successfully holding the first-in-the-nation primary. His remarks come as the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez called for the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) to conduct a recanvass of the votes after the state was plagued with confusion and mishaps, ultimately botching and calling into question the accuracy of the reported caucus results.

In contrast to the Iowa caucus, which required voters to appear in-person at designated locations and recorded votes on a newly introduced app that glitched for many precincts in the state, New Hampshire officials are boasting their old-school methodology of a ballot cast by paper and pencil.

“We were the first state in the country to have a law that required every person in this state to vote on a paper ballot,” Secretary of State William Gardner said. “That law required that somebody someone would vote with either a pencil or a pen.”

“You can’t hack that instrument,” he said proudly.

U.S. Attorney Mark Zachary said that the only electronic equipment used in the primary is an optical scan counting device that counts the ballots or special devices used for voters with disabilities or special needs.

“Those devices are standalone devices. The modem capability that might be on those has been disabled and all of the external ports on those devices have also been disabled. In fact, the only cord that comes out of that machine is the one that plugs into the power outlet so that they’re able to turn it on and allow it to count,” Zachary said.