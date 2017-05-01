New glimpse of the murderer of Angie Dodge

The public will be getting a new glimpse of who murdered Angie Dodge, Wendesday, May 3.
According to a press release from the City of Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Police Department will officially release the DNA Phenotype Snapshot during a press conference.
DNA Phenotyping predicts physical appearance using DNA, according to Parabon Shapshot website.
“It can be used to generate leads in cases where there are no suspects or database hits, or to help identify unknown remains,” according to website.
In addition to releasing the snapshot, the Idaho Falls Police Department will be setting up a call center for tips in the Angie Dodge case.
Angie Dodge was murdered in 1996, after two coworkers discovered her in her “I” street apartment in Idaho Falls, Idaho, according to East Idaho Cold Cases.
Chris Tapp was convicted for the crime in 1996, but was released earlier this year after authorities determined he did not murder Dodge.