New evacuations as huge Southern California fire flares up

Firefighters working on structure protection, keep a close eye on nearby flames atop Shepard Mesa Road in Carpinteria, Calif. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

Southern California’s largest and most destructive wildfire exploded in size Sunday, forcing more people in the path of the unpredictable flames to get out with their lives.

The so-called Thomas fire has burned about 200,000 acres and is only 15 percent contained, Fox 11 reported. The fire grew by more than 25,000 acres during the day, the Los Angeles Times added. Officials ordered new evacuations for people living east of Mission Canyon and north of Highway 192.

“Some places the smoke is going straight up in the air, and others it’s blowing sideways. Depends on what canyon we’re in,” Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason said. “The winds are kind of squirrely right now.”

Thousands of homes and businesses in the county were without power.

The air thick with acrid smoke, even residents of areas not under evacuation orders took the opportunity to leave, fearing another shutdown of U.S. 101, a key coastal highway that was closed intermittently last week. Officials handed out masks to residents who stayed behind in Montecito, the wealthy hillside enclave that’s home to celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges and Rob Lowe.

“Our house is under threat of being burned,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted at midday Sunday. “We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters.”

A few miles to the west, Santa Barbara Zoo was closed to the public. Workers there gave shelter to the zoo’s 500 animals.

Firefighters made significant progress Saturday on other fronts of the enormous fire that started Dec. 4 in neighboring Ventura County. As containment increased on other major blazes in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties, resources from those fires were diverted to the Santa Barbara foothills.

Forecasters said Santa Ana winds that whipped fires across the region last week would continue in some areas at least through Monday.

A lack of rain has officials on edge statewide because of parched conditions and no end in sight to the typical fire season.

“This is the new normal,” Gov. Jerry Brown warned Saturday after surveying damage from the deadly Ventura fire. “We’re about ready to have firefighting at Christmas. This is very odd and unusual.”

Overall, the fires have destroyed about 800 homes and other buildings, killed dozens of horses and forced more than 200,000 people to flee flames that have burned over 270 square miles since Dec. 4. One death, so far, a 70-year-old woman who crashed her car on an evacuation route, is attributed to the fire in Santa Paula, a small city where the fire began.

The Ventura County blaze also continued to burn into rugged mountains in the Los Padres National Forest near the little town of Ojai and toward a preserve established for endangered California condors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.