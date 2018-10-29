New chapters emerge in 6 years since Sandy's devastation

October 29, 2018 KID News National News
In this Nov. 14, 2012 photo, Louise McCarthy places an American flag on a street sign for Irving Walk in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, N.Y. The sign survived a fire that swept through the seaside community during Superstorm Sandy two weeks earlier. Six years later, most residents have stayed. Homes have been restored, and Sandy led to a new ferry service and a rebuilt boardwalk. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK – Meteorological monster Superstorm Sandy roared into the heavily populated New York metropolitan area six years ago Monday, leaving at least 182 people dead from the Caribbean to the Northeast.

The storm caused tens of billions of dollars in damage. It also left stories and images of resilience, resolve and humanity. People at the heart of these and other stories from storm have rebuilt, regrouped and added new chapters.

The Associated Press revisited some of those stories and explored the new chapters added since the storm.