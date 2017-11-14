New center helping trace roots of Jews in New England

The vibrant and influential history of New England’s Jewish population is being celebrated this week.

On Wednesday, the New England Historic Genealogical Society officially launches its new Jewish Heritage Center.

The heritage center is not just a resource for people tracing family roots, but a trove of information for scholars researching the Jewish influence on New England’s economy and the history of anti-Semitism.

It also preserves the records of Jewish philanthropies and synagogues.

The archive is home to copies of the Boston Jewish Times newspaper, the records of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and Combined Jewish Philanthropies, as well as the personal papers of some of the region’s most prominent Jews.