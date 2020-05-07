New art form emerges in Europe during coronavirus: Drive-in raves come to Germany, Denmark

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic may have created a new art form in Europe: the drive-in rave.

Amid quarantine and social distancing, musicians are playing to an audience in their cars.

DJ Nitefield played one in Germany. Singer-songwriter Mads Langer did a similar concert in Denmark.

“I’ve played many concerts in my life, but this is really a first,” said Langer from the stage in the fringes of Aarhus. For his drive-in concert, 500 tickets sold out in minutes.

Nitefield said: “[We didn’t have any] personal interaction with the audience at all, [so] it was really challenging to call them in to action.”

He spun his pop in Schüttorf, a town in Lower Saxony near the Dutch border for 250 cars with a maximum of two people per vehicle.

He added: “Some people from the ‘crowd’ started to push their horns which gave us great feedback and from that point we knew how to communicate with them and we could turn this event into something really personal.”

The artists are just happy to keep their fans happy and entertained.

“The DJs and the club team are really proud to give something back during the quarantine,” Nitefield said.