New arrest for California woman who livestreamed drunk driving crash that killed sister

California cops have announced the arrest of the 20-year-old woman who earned notoriety after killing her younger sister in a drunk driving crash that she was livestreaming at the time on social media.

Obdulia Sanchez, 20, found herself in trouble with the law again after Stockton police said they tried to stop a car she was driving early Wednesday.

Just three weeks ago Sanchez was sprung from prison on parole after serving two years of a six-year sentence in the drunk driving case. She was convicted of manslaughter.

Stockton police said Sanchez took off and was pursued after officers attempted to pull her over “for a vehicle code violation.”

Police said the chase ended with Sanchez accused of blowing through two stops signs and a red light and running off the road as she headed towards an I-5 entrance ramp, KFSN-TV reported.

“A male passenger exited her vehicle and ran up onto Interstate 5, and he made good his escape, but our officers were able to get to the vehicle and arrest Ms. Sanchez, who was the driver,” Officer Joe Silva told the station.

Cops said car’s license plates had expired and Sanchez was driving with a revoked license. They said they also found a gun in the car, according to the station.

Sanchez was facing weapons and traffic charges.

In 2017 Sanchez was livestreaming herself on Instagram driving drunk when she lost control, causing the car to flip. Her sister Jacqueline, 14, was ejected and killed.

The graphic video then shows Sanchez attempting to revive her sister, telling her to wake up and saying she killed her sister and was “going to jail,” the Merced Sun-Star reported.