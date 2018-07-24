Nevada traffic stop nets 125 lbs. cocaine, 144 lbs. meth

ELY, Nev. (AP) – A routine traffic stop for speeding on a highway in rural eastern Nevada has turned into a huge drug bust.



The Nevada Highway Patrol said Tuesday troopers seized more than 125 pounds of cocaine and 144 pounds of methamphetamine from the sleeper berth of a semi-trailer truck on U.S. Highway 93 in White Pine County.



A patrolman suspected criminal activity after he pulled the truck over for speeding at about 9 p.m. Thursday.



Lt. James Simpson told the Reno Gazette Journal it’s the biggest drug seizure he’s seen in 23 years of law enforcement.



The patrol says 29-year-old Haseeb Ur Rehma Malik and 28-year-old Abdul Majid have been arrested on a drug trafficking charge. Malik also was charged with speeding.

Abdul Majid and Haseeb Malik

It’s not clear if they have attorneys or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance in Ely.