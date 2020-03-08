Nevada mom shot husband, 2 teenage sons in Reno murder-suicide, police say

A Nevada mother is believed to have shot her husband and two teenage sons before killing herself in their Reno home last week, investigators said Friday.

Joan Huber, 53, is suspected of shooting her husband, 50-year-old Adam Huber, and then their two sons, 16-year-old Michael and 17-year-old Adam, FOX11 Reno reported, citing police.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner determined all four family members died of gunshot wounds, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

Reno police believe the apparent murder-suicide took place in the days before the four bodies were discovered during a welfare check on Wednesday. Friends and family had been unable to contact the couple and their two kids for several days, local media reported.

Huber was originally from County Kerry, Ireland, according to Irish media outlets. She was the eldest of five children, and her father, John Kelly, was well-known in County Kerry, the Irish Times reported.

Adam Huber was a “master technician” at Reno Buick GMC, the dealership said in a statement obtained by local news outlets.

“Adam Huber was a valued employee at the dealership since 2006, and he was a master technician,” the statement said. “We mourn the loss of Adam and his family. We are currently cooperating with the authorities at this time. Out of respect for his family, that is all we have to say at this time.”

Their sons were students at Damonte Ranch High School, which has provided counselors and other resources to help students grieve.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths, and have yet to determine a motive.