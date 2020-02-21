Nevada Dems will abandon Google form, rely on phone for caucus results amid tech fears

Nevada Democrats will now abandon plans to use a Google application to report the results of its caucuses Saturday and instead use phones amid fears of tech problems, Fox News has confirmed.

Three Democratic presidential campaigns confirmed receiving a memo from the state party announcing plans to use phones.

It comes as Democrats work to avoid the chaos seen in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses.

PAST NEVADA CAUCUS WINNERS

“After their precinct caucuses conclude, the precinct chairs will call a hotline to securely report their results to a trained operator, will submit via text a photo of their caucus reporting sheet to state party staff through an established MMS reporting hub, and then they will return their caucus reporting sheet and other materials to their Site Lead,” the memo to the campaigns read.

The memo was first reported by The New York Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) expressed confidence in the plan in a statement Friday.

“Nevada Democrats have learned important lessons from Iowa, and we’re confident they’re implementing these best practices into their preparations,” said Xochitl Hinojosa, a DNC spokeswoman. “We’ve deployed staff to help them across the board, from technical assistance to volunteer recruitment.”

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.