Netflix series 'Daredevil' releases season 3 trailer

The “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” has returned.

The trailer for the upcoming third season of “Daredevil” was unveiled at New York City Comic-Co Thursday, Variety reports.

Netflix gave viewers a synopsis for the show on YouTube.

“Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock,” the streaming giant said when sharing the video on the streaming platform. “But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world, or embracing his destiny as a hero.”

The clip suggests that Fisk — also known by the moniker Kingpin — has found a decoy to bring down the superhero nicknamed “The Man Without Fear.”

“The city needs a new villain, and I think I might have found him,” Fisk says at one point.

Later in the trailer, Murdock wears a black ensemble when he confronts a man dressed up as Daredevil.

“Who are you?” Murdock asks.

“I’m Daredevil,” the stranger declares.

Netflix’s See What’s Next account also tweeted images from the show on Thursday, including one showing Murdock facing off with the mystery man.

Fans don’t have to wait long to see more: “Daredevil” returns to Netflix with new episodes on Oct. 19.