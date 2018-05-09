Netanyahu to meet Putin amid new round of Syria strikes

Israel’s prime minister says security coordination with Russia must continue amid developments in Syria.

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Wednesday ahead of a trip to Moscow, where he is set to meet with President Vladimir Putin. He says “in light of what is currently happening in Syria, it is necessary to ensure the continued coordination” between the two countries.

His trip comes hours after Syrian state-run media said Israel struck a military outpost near the capital, Damascus. Netanyahu did not comment on the accusation.

Also Wednesday, the Israeli military urged residents of the Golan Heights to return to “full civilian routine.” On Tuesday, forces were on high alert, and the military ordered bomb shelters open after spotting “irregular activity of Iranian forces in Syria.”

Russia is an ally of the Syrian government.