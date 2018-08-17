Netanyahu receives visit from police over corruption allegations

Israeli police were questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again Friday as part of an investigation into corruption allegations.

Two police vehicles arrived at Netanyahu’s residence as protesters at the entrance waved a large banner reading “crime minister” and chanted slogans calling for justice.

Netanyahu was to be questioned over a corruption case involving Israel’s telecom giant, media reports said.

Police had no immediate comment.

Two Netanyahu confidants have been arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company.

In return, Bezeq’s subsidiary news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage. The confidants have turned state witnesses.

Police have also recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who will make the final decision whether to indict the prime minister, reportedly intends to examine all three cases at the same time, the Times of Israel reported.

Mandelblit will first receive the state attorney’s recommendations based on the final police reports, the publication reported.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing accusations as a media witch hunt.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.