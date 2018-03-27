Netanyahu hospitalized after suffering from fever, cough: officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering from a high fever and a cough, government officials said.

Netanyahu, 68, was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem to undergo tests, his spokesman confirmed.

Israeli media outlets have reported Netanyahu is being checked for pneumonia and has been x-rayed.

The prime minister suffered a throat infection two weeks ago, but “did not complete the time required in order to recover,” spokesman David Baker told Reuters. “Therefore the symptoms have gotten worse.”

Netanyahu has been battling a number of corruption allegations in recent months, and police have recommended he be indicted on charges related to two cases.

His wife and son were questioned Monday by police in a high-profile corruption investigation revolving around Bezeq, the Israeli telecom giant.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

