Nearly 200,000 reportedly without power as Hurricane Florence batters North Carolina

Nearly 200,000 people were without power in North Carolina, as Hurricane Florence pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rains.

As of 3 a.m. local time on Friday, 185,312 residents were without power, according to ABC 11.

Most of those affected are living in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender and Onslow counties near the coast, the station reported.

The storm was downgraded late Thursday to a Category 1, as the North Carolina coast was battered by hurricane-force winds and a life-threatening storm surge.

In addition to the power outages, authorities were working with federal responders to rescue at least 150 residents who reported themselves stranded in Florence’s storm surge.

The National Hurricane Center said around 4 a.m. that the eyewall of the storm is beginning to reach the North Carolina coast.