The Neal Larson Show – Ditch Your New Year’s Resolution Day, a Potential Government Shutdown and Raisins

Just days before a potential government shutdown, Neal Larson and Julie Mason talk about what the next few days may bring. Neal talks with Idaho Senator Mike Crapo about his thoughts on the “temperature” of the government.

Neal and Julie revisit President Donald Trump’s “s—hole” comment and the president’s recent successes and struggles.

Julie overcomes her fear of processed meat (particularly hot dogs) and joins Neal in celebrating Ditch Your New Year’s Resolution Day by eating a Bahama Mama from Maverik.

POLL: Team Raisin or Team Chocolate?