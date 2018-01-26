The Neal Larson Show – Idaho in the Olympics, Raul Labrador and the Net Neutrality Burger King Ad

Neal Larson and Julie Mason interview JessiKa Jenson, a Rigby-native who just qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. They talk about what it takes to prepare for the worldwide event and how she stays sharp in the off-season.

Congressman Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) talks with Julie and Neal about his campaign for the Idaho governor’s seat and what he will do if elected. Neal and Julie talk about education reform and whether or not Idaho should increase it’s spending on teacher salaries.

Neal explains why the recent Burger King ad criticizing the repeal of net neutrality is wrong and the overblown hysteria that preceded the repeal.

Listeners call in to congratulate Neal on becoming a grandpa.