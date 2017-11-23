‘Nazi sex dungeon’ where gang chained, whipped, threatened to rape man

The sex dungeon where a gang held and tortured Gary Jones. (SWNS)

This is the chilling dungeon where a twisted gang chained up, tortured and threatened to rape a man.

A film released by cops shows the room full of handcuffs, chains, sex toys — with a Nazi coat hanging from the back of a door.

A host of canes are lined up against the wall and restraints hang from the ceiling in the horrifying room.

During a trial which resulted in men being convicted for a total of 28 years, the court was shown pictures of the dungeon.

In these a bed was seen with a cage underneath it and a variety of chains and paddles.

Victim Gary Jones was targeted by four men at his home and bundled into a car with a balaclava over his head.

The 27-year-old was taken to the dungeon on an industrial estate in Cornwall.

He was stripped and tortured before being threatened with rape.

The Plymouth Herald reports the gang claimed he owned them £2,500 for cannabis.

He was eventually taken to the outskirts of St. Austell and left with his jaw broken.

He had been beaten with metal tubes from a vacuum cleaner and punched while in the dungeon.

Geoff Coombe, prosecuting at Plymouth Crown Court, said: “His trousers and underwear was pulled down and he was slapped a number of times across his bottom.

“He heard a voice whisper in his ear, saying that he was going to rape him and that he liked young boys.

“He was punched a further five or six times to the torso, until he felt that he could not breathe.”

The next day after the two-hour ordeal all the defendants were arrested.

Luke Coley, 28, Barry Wright, 27, Mark Reeves, 25, James Hamilton-Bing, 28, and Mark Bird, 28, all pleaded guilty to kidnapping Mr. Jones on March 27.

Coley, of Chapmans Way, St. Austell, was jailed for six years and five months.

Reeves, of Dovedale Road, Birmingham, was jailed for five years and seven months.

Bird, of Morcom Close, St Austell, was jailed for five years and seven months.

Hamilton-Bing, of Hendra Prazey, St Austell, was jailed for four years and 11 months.

Wright, also of Dovedale Road, was jailed five years and seven months. He was jailed for a consecutive sentence of eight years for a robbery and six months for a burglary.