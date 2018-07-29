Nazi flag, anti-Semitic symbols spray painted at Indiana synagogue

Police in Carmel, Indiana launched an investigation after anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered spray painted on a synagogue Sunday morning.

A Nazi flag and other anti-Semitic symbols were painted on the Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, Vice President Mike Pence wrote on Twitter.

“Sickened and appalled by the cowardly act of vandalism at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla,” Pence tweeted, referring to the synagogue as “beautiful” and a place where he has “many good friends.”

The vice president added that, “Those responsible must be held accountable. These vile acts of anti-Semitism must end.”

Police confirmed on Facebook that they’re investigating the incident, and that such acts “will not be tolerated in our community.” Authorities, according to Fox 59, believe the culprits acted on Saturday.

Mayor Jim Brainard said in a statement that the graffiti “does not reflect the respectful and welcoming nature of the vast majority of our residents who come from many different cultural and faith backgrounds.”

The synagogue, in a statement, said that they’re “deeply disappointed in the horrific vandalism that occurred at our Congregation,” and noted, “Intolerance, hatred, and violent acts against Jews are significant realities today.”

“The response to this heinous act affirms that American is collectively outraged at these hateful acts in our neighborhoods,” the Congregation added.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.