Navy sailor reportedly under investigation in USS Bonhomme Richard fire that killed 21: report

A Navy sailor is being eyed in connection to the massive four-day fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard that investigators suspect may have been set intentionally.

Navy investigators searched the unidentified sailor’s home to look for any links to the blaze that caused substantial damage to the ship, multiple sources told ABC 10News.

Despite the development, Navy officials have kept mum on the status of their probe.

“The investigations are ongoing and there is nothing new to announce on their current status or findings,” a Navy spokesperson told the outlet.

The fire on the vessel started on July 12 and took firefighters and sailors four days to extinguish. At least fifty-seven sailors suffered minor injuries, mainly from exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

The flames destroyed the ship’s forward mast and damaged its substructure, jeopardizing the vessel’s future.

When asked if the ship could be saved two days into the fire, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, struck an optimistic tone.

“I feel absolutely hopeful because we have sailors giving it their all,” he had told reporters, ABC News reported.