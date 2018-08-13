Navy sailor found dead at Naval Station Norfolk; no foul play believed

A U.S. sailor was found dead at Naval Station Norfolk on Friday night, officials said.

Lt. Cmdr. Ben Tisdale, spokesman for U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, told the Navy Times the sailor’s death is under investigation and that initial indications did not suggest foul play was involved.

Navy officials have withheld identifying the sailor, pending notification of next of kin, however, Tisdale said the sailor was assigned to the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Atlantic.

Tisdale said he believes the sailor’s name will be released later Monday.

Naval Station Norfolk is located in Norfolk, Virginia.