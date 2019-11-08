Navy petty officer stops cooperating with cops after reporting disappearance of daughter, 5: sheriff

A Navy petty officer has stopped cooperating with Florida investigators searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter, according to reports.

Brianna Williams reported the girl missing in Jacksonville Wednesday morning. Taylor Williams has been the subject of an Amber Alert that remained in effect Friday.

At a news conference Thursday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams accused Williams of lying when she said she last saw Taylor around midnight Tuesday when she put her to bed, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Now Williams, 27, has clammed up, according to the paper. The sheriff asked anyone who saw Williams and Taylor together to contact detectives.

“We know Brianna Williams was the last person to see Taylor, and we need for her to cooperate with us in this investigation,” Sheriff Williams said, according to the paper. “We remain hopeful that we will find Taylor. We are not going to stop in our efforts to locate her and there is not one scenario or theory that we are not exploring. Every possibility is being looked at.”

Searchers have knocked on 600 doors in Jacksonville looking for Taylor.

Navy officials said Brianna Williams was assigned to the tactical operations center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in April 2018, the paper reported. She enlisted in the Navy seven years ago.

The sheriff said investigators don’t believe Taylor wandered off on her own, Fox 30 Jacksonville reported.

Asked if Brianna Williams was considered a person of interest in the disappearance, the sheriff said, “Nothing’s off the table.”