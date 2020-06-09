Navy moves to ban Confederate flag

The United States Navy announced Tuesday that it is working to ban the Confederate flag from all “installations, ships, aircrafts and submarines.”

“The Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, has directed his staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas,” Cmdr. Nate Christensen told Fox News.

“The order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment,” Christensen added.

MARINE CORPS BANS DISPLAY OF CONFEDERATE FLAG

The announcement by the U.S. Navy comes four days after the Marines Corps announced the Confederate Flag would be banned from all common, work and public areas on Marine Corps premises.

The order specifically banned the flag “on automobile bumper stickers, clothing, and other apparel.” However, the flag is permitted “where the Confederate Battle Flag is depicted, but not the main focus of the display,” such as historical and educational depictions or paintings.

“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The announcement by the Marine Corps followed dayslong protests over the death of a Minneapolis black man, George Floyd, who died in police custody. Protests erupted nationwide demanding racial justice and reform.

The U.S. Army has not announced any formal plans to ban the Confederate flag, but Army Gen. Mark Milley is reportedly supportive of the effort, along with renaming bases originally named after Confederate generals.

“We must recognize history is important, but we must come together and have some sort of open discussion about race,” a senior Army official told Fox News Monday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is also reportedly supportive of these initiatives by the different military branches.

Congressmen Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Anthony Brown, D-Md., wrote a letter to Esper Monday, requesting that he ban all Confederate flag depictions from the entire Department of Defense.

Lieu quoted a statement released by the Marine Corps, “Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society.”

“This presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security, and good order and discipline,” the statement continued.

Esper has not yet responded to the letter or Fox News’ request for comment.