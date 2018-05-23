Navy mom surprises daughter in Texas after 7-month long deployment

A third-grade student at an elementary school in Texas got a special surprise Tuesday during lunchtime when her mother was brought home a day early after a seven-month deployment with the Navy.

The Hutto Independent School District organized the reunion for Navy Chief Petty Officer Marqueta Grant and her daughter, Christina Zamora.

“I know my baby so well. I know her so well. I just knew she would cry, and the arms would fly up. I anticipated it,” Grant told FOX7.

Grant, who has been in the Navy for 22 years, said she loves her job.

“It teaches life lessons people don’t normally get,” she said.

But the deployments have become more difficult, especially leaving her family.

“It’s hard to be away from the family but I know what I’m doing serves a purpose,” Grant told FOX7.

Zamora said the deployments make her “really miss” her mom.

“I feel like she’s never coming home and it’s really emotional to think about her not coming home,” she said.

Grant will spend two weeks at home, then deploy for the very last time before returning home for good in August. Her 22 years of service is something her family told FOX7 they are thankful for.

“She told me to be brave sometimes when she’s overseas and to think about something else instead of crying,” Zamora told FOX7.