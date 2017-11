The Navy identified the sailors as Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Bryan Grosso, Lt. Steven Combs, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equpiment) Airman Matthew Chialastri. (US Navy)

The U.S. Navy identified the three sailors lost after a Navy plane crashed in the Philippine Sea shortly after takeoff from Japan on Wednesday.

The Navy identified the three sailors lost at sea as: Lt. Steven Combs, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Matthew Chialastri and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Bryan Grosso.

