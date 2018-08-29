Navy blows up decades-old mine discovered floating in Washington's Puget Sound

Bomb technicians from the Navy detonated a “dated military mine” on Tuesday that was found floating for hours in Washington’s Puget Sound between Brownsville Marina and Bainbridge Island.

The Navy said in a statement the object was reported about 2 p.m., and an inspection showed the mine had decades of marine growth on it. Officials said they detonated the mine at 8:04 p.m.

“The detonation did not create a secondary explosion, which indicated the device was inert,” the Navy said in a statement. “Its origin remains undetermined. The Navy will continue to investigate.”

Video from KIRO-TV shows the moment the bomb was detonated.

The discovery of the device prompted the Coast Guard to set up a 1,500-yard safety zone before the Navy inspected the device and towed it out to a safe area for detonation. The Coast Guard said the ordnance was originally located by a Washington State Department of Natural Resources crew.

Authorities also asked residents along the waterfront to stay inside and away from beaches as a precaution.

“It’s just an unusual situation, not many times you see a World War II mine floating around Brownsville Bay,” one resident told Q13 News as he checked out the situation.

Brownsville is located a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap — Keyport’s torpedo testing range.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.