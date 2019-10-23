Naval Academy midshipman charged with sexual assault of sleeping classmates

A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman was hit with charges including sexual assault after investigators accused him of breaking into dorm rooms or berthing areas to attack female classmates at least four times, according to court documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday.

The women’s identities were redacted from the documents against Midshipman Nixon Keago, making it difficult to determine exactly how many were involved.

The third-year midshipman stood accused of entering a classmate’s dorm room at the academy in February 2018, undressing her without her permission and sexually assaulting her while she was sleeping.

In a May 2019 encounter in New York City, Keago allegedly kissed a female midshipman’s neck, pressed his body against hers and pulled down her shorts without her permission, according to the charge sheet which the Naval Academy superintendent, Vice Adm. Sean Buck, approved last month.

The documents also detailed allegations of an attempted sexual assault in September 2018 and a sexual assault the following month, both in Annapolis, Md. The alleged assaults took place while the women were sleeping, prosecutors said.

Keago also was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly urging a female midshipman to “lie to military authorities” about the allegations in September 2018 and in May.

In addition, the 24-year-old chemistry major also faced charges of burglary for allegedly breaking into the dorm rooms or berthing areas.

Keago’s military attorney, Lt. Daniel Phipps, did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment. His client’s court-martial trial is set to begin in January at the Washington Navy Yard.

Keago, who previously served four years as an enlisted Marine and played on the All-Marine soccer team, was placed on a “leave of absence” from the Naval Academy and was no longer on the Navy’s soccer team, a spokesperson for the Naval Academy told Fox News.

The spokesperson added that Keago tried out for the Navy Soccer team during his freshman year, after attending the Naval Academy Preparatory School, but he did not play in any contests for the Naval Academy. He eventually was cut after the first season in 2017.