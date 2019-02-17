Natural gas leak causes explosion in apartment building

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

ALTA, UT (KIFI/KIDK) – Authorities say a natural gas leak is suspected in an apartment building explosion in Alta.

Unified Fire Authority officials say there were no injuries in Saturday afternoon’s explosion that occurred in the attic of the building.

The Deseret News reports that the blast caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

Authorities say the homeowner of a unit smelled gas and got out of there about five minutes before the explosion.

No one else was inside the other units at the time of the blast.



Crews were still fighting active flames in the attic late Saturday and an overnight crew was assigned to keep watch on the building.