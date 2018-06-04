Idaho Falls, ID – With recent school shootings making headlines, the conversation on how to properly store a gun has been a hot debate.

National Safe Day is way for parents to educate children on responsible gun ownership and to prevent senseless deaths.

Eagle Rock Gun School and Range offers classes on gun safety, and they say you should start teaching children how to use a gun at a young age.

NRA Instructor, Larry Taylor says, “We train not only students on how to shoot different handguns, but we also train the instructors for the NRA also.”

The NRA has a program called the Eddie Eagle that teaches gun safety through the parents.

Louis Lang, NRA Instructor, advocates the importance of gun safety “We teach the children that when they see a gun, to stop what they are doing, don’t touch it, leave the area, and get a responsible adult.”

How do we protect children and find a viable solution to reduce the number of incidences?

“We need some independent people that can get to the true root cause analysis. I’ve worked at the lab here whenever there has been an accident, and the team gets together to do a root cause analysis to come up with what caused the problem so we don’t have to do that again.” says Eagle Rock instructor, Tony Larosa.

Whether you are a gun owner or not, it’s important for parents to educate children on gun safety and to talk to them about the dangers of fire arms.

Eagle Rock Gun School and Range offers a variety of classes including group and individual private classes.

The range is a Not-For-Profit, 501(c) educational association that is supervised by certified NRA range safety officers and instructors.

http://eaglerockgunschool.com/